The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni , has approved the release of the promotion of Rank and File who are due for promotion to their next rank. The promotion is part of on-going measures in the Force geared towards boosting the morale of Police personnel towards effective and efficient service delivery.





The promotion is based on merit, seniority, commitment and dedication to duty. The breakdown of the promotion is as follows:





i. Sergeants to the rank of Inspectors 7,628,





ii. Corporals to the rank of Sergeants 20, 667





iii. Police Constables (PC) to the rank of Corporals (CPL) 332.



