Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » IGP PROMOTES 28,627 RANK AND FILES POLICE OFFICERS
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 / comment : 0



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, has approved the release of the promotion of Rank and File who are due for promotion to their next rank. The promotion is part of on-going measures in the Force geared towards boosting the morale of Police personnel towards effective and efficient service delivery.

The promotion is based on merit, seniority, commitment and dedication to duty. The breakdown of the promotion is as follows:

i. Sergeants to the rank of Inspectors 7,628,

ii. Corporals to the rank of Sergeants 20, 667

iii. Police Constables (PC) to the rank of Corporals (CPL) 332.

While congratulating those promoted, the IGP urges them to see the elevation as a challenge to be more dedicated to their duties and carry out their statutory responsibilities in line with the rule of law and principles of democratic policing.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú