Posted date: Tuesday, March 07, 2017

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that Nigerians who have United States valid travel documents are free to embark on their trip. 

The minister's call came barely a day after the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians to postpone their US travel plans until the country's new administration's policy on immigration is clear.

She said the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by her office.

The minister, while briefing newsmen in Abuja Tuesday, urged Nigerians to dismiss any report asking them to postpone their US trip. 

"This is not the case" Onyeama said, stressing that no Nigerian with valid US visa were turned back.

The minister said he had spoken to the US ambassador to Nigeria and high level US officials who said nothing of such had happened," he said.

He said Nigeria is not among the countries currently under US travel ban, noting that both countries enjoyed cordial bilateral relations.

He stressed that it is only the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that are credible sources of information about Nigeria's foreign relations.

