Posted date: Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The identity of the woman who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon at Maza Maza area of Mile 2 Lagos yesterday in a suicide attempt is not yet known.

Her attempt which came barely a day after a medical doctor committed suicide at 3rd Mainland bridge is not yet known either.

She was rescued by some fishermen before she could drown.

Attempt was made to revive her before taking her to a hospital in the area.

The second suicide attempt in Lagos within two days through drowning is giving many residents of the mega city a whole lot of concern.

Those interviewed by CKN News attributed this to depression,the state of the economy or family related issues.

