The man who was riding with his driver was alleged to have asked him to park the SUV midway into the journey ,came out of the vehicle and just jumped into the Lagoon to the shock of several people plying the route.
The deceased has been identified according to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police,Mr Fatai Owoseni who spoke to CKN News after the incident .
He had this to say .
"The victim has been identified and I have personally interacted with the mother. Police Marine and Lagos State Emergency Unit still on ground. Let's all pray for him. Family Church members standing by the mother. Fatai Owoseni, CP Lagos."
Unconfirmed report however identified the victim as one Dr Orji,a medical doctor.This has not been confirmed by the Police.
The driver and the vehicle with registration number LND 476 EE have been taken to a Police Station within the area for further investigation
As at the time of going to press,it could not be confirmed if the body of the deceased has been recovered.
But an eye witness to the event had this to say .According to the witness who posted the message on her twitter @Bimmms24 ,she made frantic effort to stop the deceased but it was too late.
