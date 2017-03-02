I WON'T APPEAR BEFORE YOU ON WEDNESDAY..CUSTOMS BOSS ALI TELLS SENATE
Col Ali who appeared before the Senate last week but was turned back because he was not wearing a Uniform by the red Chamber was directed to reappear on Wednesday fully kitted.
But in a surprise move that shocked most Senators today,Ali informed the Senate leadership that due to circumstances beyound his control,he won't be able to honor the invitation as earlier directed.
It is yet to ascertain how the Senators will react to this latest development.
Ali has twice in the past refused to honour the Senate invitation to explain his directives on imported vehicles.
