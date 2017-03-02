The Comptroller General of Customs,Col Hameed Ali rtd has formally written to the Senate informing it that he won't be appearing before it on Wednesday 22nd March 2017 as directed.Col Ali who appeared before the Senate last week but was turned back because he was not wearing a Uniform by the red Chamber was directed to reappear on Wednesday fully kitted.But in a surprise move that shocked most Senators today,Ali informed the Senate leadership that due to circumstances beyound his control,he won't be able to honor the invitation as earlier directed.It is yet to ascertain how the Senators will react to this latest development.Ali has twice in the past refused to honour the Senate invitation to explain his directives on imported vehicles.