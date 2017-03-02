This was the statement that led to the Senate summoning Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption today:"Buhari would not be cowed by the Senate refusal to confirm the RECs. It is an affront to the Presidency. That action is childish and irresponsible. Do they think Buhari is a man that can easily be threatened? My God! How can people of such character occupy the highest legislative office in the country? Nigeria is finished. It is a great mistake and they will regret it."Where the Senate is required to approve a person for a particular position and they refuse to do it, the person could continue to act depending on the nature of the appointment. However, if the nominee is coming from another sector, just like in the case of the RECs, it means they cannot act. However, people below that rank in INEC can continue to act as RECs all over the country as it has been done.”“What this action means is that the Senate is being occupied by the most unserious set of Nigerians in history. Nigeria is currently at its lowest level because we have people who have no sense of responsibility, who have no feeling and are there for just vanity and are ready to bring down the country in order to feel important, it is the worst case of abuse ever.“Let them do what they want, they will regret it.”Senate summons Sagay"Prof. Sagay is hereby summoned over his alleged disparaging comments against the Red Chamber. He is to appear before the Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to explain why he allegedly described senators as 'childish and irresponsible'."He is also expected to explain why he reportedly said that the Senate was 'filled with people of questionable character who put personal interest ahead of the nation'."It has become necessary to invite the presidential aide, who is a Professor of jurisprudence, to name the questionable characters in the Senate."Sagay replies Senate:“They have neither power nor authority to summon me. I don’t come within the group of persons or officials they can summon."I will advise them to ask their lawyers to look very, very closely at the provisions of Sections 82 to 89 of the Constitution”.