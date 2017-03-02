ustoms duty.



Customs offered a 60 per cent rebate for vehicles from 2015 below.



He said: “No! I was not appointed Comptroller General of Customs to wear uniform.



“Does uniform work or the person behind the uniform?”



On the criticism of the Customs for the recent invasion of the Sango Ota motor park in Ogun State where thousands of bags of rice were carted away on the allegation that they were smuggled, Ali said: “If we suspect that smuggled items are taken into your house, we have the right to cordon that house and go in to search.



“Am I doing my job or not? I think that should be what should worry the National Assembly.”

