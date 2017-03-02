g with after his discussion with Governor Ganduje of Kano State.

The President had also been reported to have spoken with the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, who recently lost his wife and with foreign leaders, including President Donald Trump of the United States, Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI and African Union chairperson, President Alpha Conde of Guinea.

The phone conversation which happened in Lagos on the governor’s trip back from President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 80th birthday celebrations which lasted for minutes, was in the presence of the speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, a few other members of the House, commissioners and other top government functionaries.

The President, who thanked the governor for his support and his leadership qualities, told him that he was observing rest and would return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation. President: “Governor Yahaya Bello, I am impressed by your leadership qualities, what you are doing in Kogi State and all your prayers and support for me and Nigeria.

I am resting here and will soon return home to continue our project of fixing Nigeria,” the governor was quoted as saying in a press statement made available \ by the Director-General of the governor’s Media Team. Responding, Governor Bello was quoted as saying: “Nigeria has won respect globally because of your integrity and the anti-graft war that has been hugely successful. ”We are praying for you. Kogites and Nigerians are solidly behind your administration as we continue to wish you sound health and the grace of Allah.”





