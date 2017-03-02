Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was plotting to cook up allegations against him.The outspoken Senator made the claim via his twitter handle @dino_melaye, where he noted that he had credible information that the commission had already started carrying out forensic investigations on all his bank accounts.He, however, pointed out that he was ready for the commission’s investigation.Recall that the social media was awash on Thursday with news that the anti-graft agency planned to arrest 23 senators for questioning, including Senator Melaye.Other Senators who were said to be on the purported interrogation list of the EFCC included President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio, as well as Sen. Stella Oduah.During the week, the Senate turned down the appointment of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu after a 2-hour screening, citing DSS report against him.Melaye wrote, “I have credible information that EFCC is trying to cook up allegations against me.Forensic check on all my accounts. I ready for una.”