The case of Clifford Orji, recorded in Lagos some years ago, played out in Nnewi, the commercial city of Anambra State, when a local vigilante member, suspected to be supplier of human parts to ritualists, was arrested in the bush at Ukunu Eziora Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.



Clifford Orji, who posed as a mad man, living under the Toyota flyover, off Oshodi-Apapa expressway. He was arrested for selling human parts. He later died in prison.



In the Anambra case, eyewitnesses said the suspect, whose name was not given at press time, was arrested by a combined team of hunters and local vigilantes.



Sources claimed that the hunters’ dogs, during a hunting expenditure, had discovered a dismembered human body in the bush, with legs, arms and head missing.



This had prompted hunters to alert the Ozubulu vigilance group, which stormed the bush. After a thorough search, the suspect, a guard at a local school, was discovered in the bush. He was arrested and handed over to the police



Investigations revealed that the suspect, who was allegedly recruited from Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, into the Ozubulu security outfit, had a shrine in the bush, where his patrons came to buy human part.



Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, Princess Nkiruka Nwode, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said she would make contacts to confirm the story.

