lf, others claimed that he was on “medical vacation.”



It was the House Majority Leader, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, who started the argument when he tried to stop the Chief Whip, Mr. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, from describing the President as a sick man.



Both Gbajabiamila, who is from Lagos State, and Ado-Doguwa, who is from Kano State, are members of the APC.



Ado-Doguwa was contributing and opposing a motion seeking to investigate the alleged harassment of members of ‘Kwankwasia’ followers, a political group loyal to former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.



He had stated that the motion, which was moved by a fellow Kano lawmaker, Mr. Aliyu Madaki, was “basesless” because the Kwankwasia group was known for moving around the state and inciting people against the political leadership.



Ado-Doguwa observed that the country was already under tension owing to the absence of Buhari and could not afford any “partisan” activities that could lead to insecurity.



He added that the group was already campaigning for the 2019 presidential elections in a volatile place like Kano.



“Our beloved President is sick abroad.



“These partisan activities are completely unnecessary and baseless. The police must do their work of protecting lives and property anywhere in the country.”





Members of the House of Representatives exchanged words on Tuesday over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.Lawmakers quarrelled over the use of the word “sickness” in referring to Buhari or explaining his reason for being away from the country to the United Kingdom since January 19.The disagreement was more pronounced among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the President’s party.While some members said Buhari was sick and was away to treat himse