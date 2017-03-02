Ijeoma Ojukwu, a judge of a federal high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has ordered the remand of Nse Ekpenyong, member representing Oron federal constituency, for allegedly forging some academic certificates.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Ekpenyong on a 9-count charge of forgery and alteration of documents.He was alleged to have forged an Abia State Polytechnic’s ordinary national diploma (OND) certificate.The commission also accused Ekpenyong of altering a December 1999 West African Examination School Certificate (WASSCE), which he presented before an electoral tribunal, claiming that the certificates were genuine.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.Ahmed I. Arogha and S. Hussaini, prosecution counsels, asked for a trial date and accelerated hearing of the matter.However, counsel to the defendant, Emmanuel Isangidoho, told the court that he had filed an application for the bail of his client, and urged the court to admit him to bail.Ojukwu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with one surety in like sum.The judge said the surety must depose to an affidavit of means, provide 2 recent passports photograph and three years tax clearance certificate.The surety was also asked to write an undertaken to produce the defendant throughout the trial, while the registrar was asked to verify all the documents of the surety.Ojukwu ordered that the defendant remain in custody pending the perfection of his bail.The case has been adjourned till April 26.