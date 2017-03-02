The Nigerian Senate has told Customs boss Hameed Ali to go and re-appear before it on Wednesday, March 22 in his uniform as Comptroller-General of the body.









The Senate had earlier admitted Ali into the upper house of legislature's chambers on Thursday, March 16 and questioned him on why he has been defying its directive to dress properly for his appearance.









Hameed Ali said he was not aware of any law that states he should wear uniform but he is consulting with his lawyers over the matter.







