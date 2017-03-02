Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » HAMEED ALI APPEARS BEFORE SENATE ,ORDERED TO REAPPEAR ON WEDNESDAY IN UNIFORM
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, March 16, 2017 / comment : 0



The Nigerian Senate has told Customs boss Hameed Ali to go and re-appear before it on Wednesday, March 22 in his uniform as Comptroller-General of the body.


The Senate had earlier admitted Ali into the upper house of legislature's chambers on Thursday, March 16 and questioned him on why he has been defying its directive to dress properly for his appearance.


Hameed Ali said he was not aware of any law that states he should wear uniform but he is consulting with his lawyers over the matter.


But the senators were not pleased with his submission. 

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú