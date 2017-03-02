Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, March 16, 2017



The  Anambra State Chairman of the  Peoples Democratic Party,  Prince Ken Emeakayi, on Tuesday alleged that the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was after his life for calling for his impeachment over constitutional breaches.

But reacting in a telephone chat, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Strategic Communications and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, said he would not want to take issues with Emeakayi.

He said,” I don’t think I have such time now to take issues with such people. I’m not ready for such thing now.”

 But Emeakayi   in a letter dated March 7, said the governor personally threatened to kill him in a telephone discussion

He said, “The climax was when in a telephone conversation on Thursday, February 23, 2017, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, directly by himself, threatened to kill me.

“In a telephone conversation at about 8pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, personally, and by himself, threatened to kill me if I fail to stop questioning the unlawful activities of his administration.

“…Anyway,  I have reported the matter to the police.”

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, acknowledged receipt of the petition.

The source said, “We are working on the petition. We have gone far on the matter.”

Emeakayi had about two weeks ago mobilised no fewer than 28 opposition parties in the state to call for the impeachment of the governor for not transmitting a letter to the state House of Assembly before travelling abroad in January.

The governor allegedly spent about 30 days and did not also inform the House in writing after his return from the trip.

 Emeakayi added that the governor breached the constitution he swore to uphold by not conducting elections in the local government areas of the state as required by section seven of the 1999 Constitution.

Source:Punch

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
