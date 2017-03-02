Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, of being one of those who politicised insecurity across the country now threatening to consume his (Ortom) state.





Wike, who restated his call for a declaration of a state of emergency in Benue State, said the state governor had lost control and lacked the capacity to rise up in the defence of his people.

The Rivers governor made this known while addressing the University of Port Harcourt Governing Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

He added that Ortom was among the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who allegedly plotted the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State when the state had its own security challenges.

Wike, in a statement by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said, “Benue governor has lost control. That is why there is an immediate need to declare a state of emergency for the restoration of security and protection of the people.

“If you are from Benue State, I apologise. But when Rivers State had security challenges, Governor Ortom of Benue State was among the APC governors who plotted for the declaration of state of emergency in the state.

“When the problem of insecurity started here in Rivers State, instead of joining hands to proffer solutions, they politicised it. Unless all those at the forefront of the plot against the state repent, this insecurity will visit them, one after the other.”

The governor further said, as a result of the politicisation of security by the APC governors, the vice had been exported to several parts of the country, declaring that those who plotted to rig elections in Rivers State, now understood the consequence.



