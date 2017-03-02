



Legendary actor Chika Okpala, popularly known Chief Zebrudaya and talented actress Somkele Idhalama have received their cars from GAC Motors!









The actors who won the AMVCA Industry Merit Award and the Trailblazer Award respectively at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards held over the weekend in Lagos are now proud owners of GAC Motors’ luxury vehicles.





While Mr Okpala won the new luxury SUV - the GS4, Mrs Idhalama won a classic sedan – the GA3.





In his regular hilarious manner, Mr Okpala thanked Chief Diana Chan, the Chairman of CIG Motors – Sole Distributors of GAC Motor in Nigeria - who made the presentation by saying “For many years, it has been awards upon awards, but this is the most outstanding and I am very appreciative. More sweat to your armpit. Do not drop the standard and do not drop your focus.”







