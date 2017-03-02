our village to graze on farmland but were resisted by our youths. They left only to mobilise and storm our village in their numbers shooting sporadically and chasing everyone from their houses.”



“As we speak about 10 people have been killed while many are still unaccounted for this is just as our entire community and neighbouring villages have all been deserted,” the eye witness added.



When contacted, the Benue state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Garus Gololo, said the invaders were not indigenous Fulani, adding, “they came from Taraba and went to Mkgovur village on Friday but were resisted by the villagers.”



Gololo, who could not ascertain the number of casualties said, “It is our agreement now that any Fulani man not known to any host community should not be allowed to stay in any community in Benue, so when the herders entered Mkgovur village they were resisted, I think that was what provoked them to invade the village this (yesterday) morning.”



Also, when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack said, “Last Friday a report was received from the Ardo of Fulani in Buruku that some youths in the area attacked and inflicted machete cuts on two cows while grazing thereby scattering the rest into the bushes in Benewura at Binev council ward.



“The Police Area Commander alongside the Divisional Police Officer in the area visited the scene and appealed to the parties to desist from any crisis. Same day the Vigilante Commander in the area brought to the Police station one Tyowon Terkuma of Tse-Iwa Mbalagh in Tombo ward, who was reported to have been injured by herdsmen, whose cattle were trying to enter his farm.



“He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharged the same day. Unfortunately at the noon of Saturday, we had reports that Tiv youths from neighbouring Tongur in Katsina/Ala allegedly attacked a Fulani camp and scattered their cow at Dogo Tombo in Buruku.



“The DPO led men to the area where three persons with machete were rushed to the General Hospital in Gboko for treatment but one of the injured died on the way”, the police spokesman added.



Yamu said more Police personnel have been deployed to the area to restore calm and also prevent an escalation of the crisis.



