The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has set up additional eight outposts and four ambulance points on the Abuja-Kaduna Road ahead of the planned temporary closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.





Spokesman of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the additional formations were to enable the FRSC to effectively manage anticipated traffic upsurge on the route within the period of the Abuja airport closure.





The Abuja airport will be closed for a six-week period beginning from Wednesday to pave for maintenance work on its runway.





During the period, flights will be diverted to neighbouring Kaduna Airport from where passengers to or from Abuja will travel by rail or road, aviation authorities said.





The Abuja airport hosts about 11,000 passengers daily, according to Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)





The diversion of these passengers to the Kaduna airport is expected to put more pressure on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, with an estimated driving distance of 199 kilometres.





The new outposts, according to Kazeem, are located at the Idu Railway Station, Madalla, Tafa, Jere, Alheri Camp, Barkin Ruwa, Rugasa Railway Station and Kaduna Airport.





The FRSC spokesman added that 27 officers and 65 marshals had been posted to man the new outposts, while a tow truck had been provided for the removal of obstructions.





The spokesman explained that there were five outposts on the Abuja-Kaduna axis before the additional eight, bringing the total to 13.









Kazeem said the new formations would remain after the six-week period.





He appealed to motorists on the route to cooperate with road safety officials and obey traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary crashes.

``For the six weeks, we will be up and doing. We have established checks and balances to make sure that our men posted there are up and doing in order to achieve the ultimate goal of zero crash.





``We should reduce our speed while on this road because traffic will be heavy.





``We should make sure that our vehicles are maintained so that we don’t unnecessarily cause breakdown on that particular road and other traffic rules and regulations adhered to.





``We will go all out to enforce the law especially on speed limit, overloading, dangerous driving, wrongful and dangerous overtaking, phoning on wheels and drunk driving, among others.’’



