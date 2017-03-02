



In continuation of his inspection tour of road safety facilities along Kaduna-Abuja expressway which were established to address the anticipated traffic challenges in the aftermath of closure of Abuja airport and diversion of air traffic to Kaduna airport, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi undertook a tour of the newly established outposts. The visit was to ascertain the quality of facilities provided for the operations and the level of readiness of the FRSC personnel posted to man the critical corridor.





According to Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Oyeyemi was accompanied by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS1 Headquarters Kaduna, Assistant Corps Marshal Bulus Darwang and some senior officers of the National Headquarters, the Corps Marshal inspected the facilities at the established outposts where he disclosed that the 8 newly established outposts has brought the number of FRSC commands along the corridor to 21 with 4 ambulance points. He further assured that the personnel who would work at the outposts have been appropriately deployed with the relevant logistics including the patrol vehicles, tow trucks and ambulances.





He urged the staff to work harder to prevent cases of overloading, lane indiscipline and route violation as well as speed violation which are rampart on the road. The Corps Marshal further stated that while regular patrol would be intensified along the corridor, Mobile Courts would equally be put in place to summarily try recalcitrant traffic offenders, warning that lawlessness would not be allowed to thrive in the area. He however enjoined the staff to demonstrate high sense of civility and decorum in handling the assignments, saying no unruly behavior would be tolerated.





The Corps Marshal particularly commended the Federal Government for the provision of adequate facilities as evidenced by the rehabilitation of the road, urging the road users to make the best use of the facilities. He further enjoined staff manning the road to show diligence in their assignments, and particularly called on those operating the ambulance services to always remain at alert to respond promptly to distress calls from any part of the road.





While expressing satisfaction with the general level of preparedness of the Corps to cope with the anticipated traffic flow, the Corps Marshal assured that with the level of sensitisation already given to the staff and the facilities deployed for the assignment, he did not envisage any major challenges with the 6 weeks that the Abuja airport would remain closed. He however noted that all the facilities including the newly established outposts would remain after the reopening of the airport to sustain the operations with possibility of replicating the facilities on other corridors across the country.





In one of the outposts located at Zhipe community, the Corps Marshal who was warmly received by the traditional ruler, Dakachi Zhipe, Habila Zarmai Barde thanked the traditional ruler for his support and that of members of his community for the staff posted to the area. He appealed for sustained hospitality to the staff, promising that the Corps would reciprocate the good gestures by conducting themselves well and contributing to the socio-economic development of the area.



