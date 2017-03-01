Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » FRSC CORPS MARSHAL HELPED RESCUE ACCIDENT VICTIMS IN ABUJA
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, March 01, 2017 / comment : 0



The Corps Marshal of the FRSC,Dr Boboye Oyeyemi yesterday pulled up a surprise as he personally rescued some accident victims who were involved in a car crash along the Musa Yar’Adua expressway near the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Newspapers in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal, who was on his way home from office at about 7:25pm met the crashed vehicles and the victims on the busy road, immediately ordered his aides to pull over and rushed to the scene.

Oyeyemi on stepping out of his car, went straight for his reflective vest and joined in the rescue of the victims.

Speaking briefly at the scene, Oyeyemi cautioned motorists to be more careful on the road and always adhere to traffic rules.

“It’s a routine work for me, motorists should be more careful”, he said.

Men of the Ambulance unit of the Commission, evacuated the victims to hospital on the Supervision of the Corps Marshal.

Source:Leadership

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú