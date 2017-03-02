Buhari raises panel to be chaired by VP to improve the sour Executive-Legislative RelationshipPresident Buhari, on Wednesday, commenced moves aimed at improving the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government which has gone sour lately.At a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which he presided over, the President was said to have set up a cabinet committee that would proffer a solution to the crisis.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting.The Senate has protested against the retention of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite the rejection of his nomination by the lawmakers.Mohammed said the executive arm was also concerned about the bad relationship.He said, “The executive is also concerned that the relationship between the two arms of government is not as smooth as it is supposed to be.“We must strive at all times to ensure that there is that balance, amity and smooth relationship.“Just today at the Federal Executive Council meeting, the issue was discussed and a committee is already working on ensuring that we resolve all these outstanding issues.”Giving further insight into the composition of the committee, Mohammed said it would be chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.He added that all ministers, who were at a time members of the National Assembly, were members of the committee.He said the the two Senior Special Assistants to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang (Senate); and Samaila Kawu (House of Representatives) were also members.The committee members met briefly after the FEC meeting at the Vice-President’s officeSource:The Punch