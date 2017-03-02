at a close range at Aladinma Area of the university campus, popularly referred to as IMSU back gate when he went to drop off a lady friend of his at around 8am within a Hostel referred to as Davita.



Eyewitness account says the victim was driving to drop off his lady friend at Aladinma students residential area through Okwuratta axis, when some suspected cultists accosted him and shot him four times, leaving him on the pool of his blood inside his car before zooming off the scene.



However, minutes after the sad incident that left the victim dead, men of the Imo State Police formation arrived to secure the premises. They quickly sealed off the arena and evacuated the lifeless body of the victim currently deposited at Aladinma morgue, while his car and lady friend were taken to the police State for investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

The victim, who is within his 20s of age and drives a Camry car is said to be the only son of his parents .



He graduated in 2016, he is billed to travel to New York in few weeks before his untimely death.

