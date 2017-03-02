Select Menu

» » FORGET 2019:AMBODE WILL COMPLETE HIS TWO TERMS..OBA OF LAGOS TELLS POLITICIANS
Posted date: Friday, March 24, 2017

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday said that no politician should contest for 2019 governorship election in Lagos because there is no vacancy for that office.

Speaking at the 21st convocation ceremony of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, the monarch said that any politician who refused to obey his directive would waste his or her money.

Akiolu, who said that though it is God that crowns a leader, enjoined all politicians to align with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his deputy for 2019 governorship election.

Meanwhile, Ambode in his speech at the ceremony said that his administration was committed to making LASU one of the best in Nigeria. He said that by 2020, he expects the institution to be one of the best five in Nigeria and the preferred choice by 2023.

Source:Guardian

