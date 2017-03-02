A late night fire on Friday gutted the residence of a former commander, Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, Major General Mohammad Isah.





It was gathered that the fire which started at about 9 pm on Friday completely razed the building located at 22 College Road, Unguwan Dosa.





The retired army general said that the fire probably started from an electrical fault, which caused the destruction of everything in the house.





He said, “As you can see, the clothes on me and my wife are the only things we escaped with from the inferno but we thank God that no life was lost in the incident. All important documents including my travel documents to the United Kingdom scheduled for Wednesday have been completely burnt.”





The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Kaduna, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade was among the first callers at the former general’s resident to commiserate with him over the incident.



