The Federal Government has filed a 90-count charge against the leader of a group, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dickson Akor and its Incorporated Trustees for sundry offences.

The offences include alleged money laundering and obtaining under false pretence.

The charge was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on March 17 by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Akor and the group’s Incorporated Trustees are charged with money laundering involving about N1.4 billion.

Akor and some 46 members of his group were recently arrested and paraded by the police in Abuja on allegations they were operating illegally.

The charge, it was learnt yesterday, was assigned to Justice Gabriel Kolawole, who is hearing the fundamental rights enforcement suit by Akor and some members of his group against the police.

In count 1 to 32, Akor and PCN’s Incorporated Trustees are accused of converting money derived directly from extortion, contrary to Section 15(1)(a)(ii) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

They are, in Count 33 to 42, accused of transferring money derived directly from extortion contrary to Section 15(1)(a)(ii) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In Count 43 to 75, they were accused of “obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act”.

They were in Count 76 to 85 accused of “laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity contrary to Section 7(1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act”.

The defendants are, in count 86, accused of “organising and training of members of Peace Corps of Nigeria as quasi-military organisation contrary to Section 6(1)(a) of the Public Order Act, P42 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act”.

In Count 87, the defendants are accused of violating “provisions relating to wearing of uniforms contrary to Section 7(4)(a) of the Public Order Act, P42 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act”.

They are, in Count 88, charged with “unauthorised display of flags contrary to Section 7(4)(b) of the Public Order Act, P42 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act”.

In Count 89, they are charged with “operating as private guard without licence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Private Guard Companies Act, Cap P30 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 32(1) of the Act.

Akor and PCN’s Incorporated Trustees are, in Count 90, charged with “unauthorised wearing of uniforms and other identification marks contrary to Section 24(1) of the Private Guard Companies Act, Cap P30 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 32(1) of the Act”.

