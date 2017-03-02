The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Thompson, an assistant director with the Directorate for Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), was sacked for allegedly exposing a fraud in his office.



Thompson was said to have been sacked for allegedly raising an alarm that $229,000 and N800, 000 had been diverted by key officials in DTCA, an agency under Foreign Affairs Ministry.



Onyeama said he had a comprehensive report on that matter and steps would be taken to ensure that justice is done on all the issues that were raised.



“I want to tell Nigerians that whistle blower protection is what we subscribed to wholeheartedly and completely in the ministry and it is government’s position and directive.



“I personally assure you that throughout my tenure, I will do everything possible to protect whistle blower in the ministry.



“Because the agenda of the government is a clear one that will embrace whistle blower,” he said

