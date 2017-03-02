Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » FG HAS NOT REOPENED N-POWER PORTAL FOR NEW APPLICATIONS YET
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, March 08, 2017 / comment : 0



The  attention of the FG has been drawn to false and fraudulent reports circulating especially in the Social Media that new N-Power applications are now being received on the N-Power portal. 

There are also equally false reports and claims about an unauthorised request for vital personal information of beneficiaries on web portals not known to the Presidency or any arm of the Federal Government.


Nigerians, especially beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries of the N-Power Volunteer Corps should ignore such reports emanating from fake sources and outlets and only relate with bonafide presidency and FG sources and web portals. For the avoidance of doubt, legitimate communication about the N-Power is done through selection@npower.gov.ng or the relevant Focal Persons appointed by each of the 36 States and the FCT.


Any information that does not emanate from this identified sources or directly from the Presidency should be simply and outrightly dismissed.


In due time, we shall announce information regarding the Buhari administration's plan to ramp up the number of N-Power beneficiaries from the current 200,000 to 350,000 under the 2017 budget proposals now before the National Assembly.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú