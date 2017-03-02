The attention of the FG has been drawn to false and fraudulent reports circulating especially in the Social Media that new N-Power applications are now being received on the N-Power portal.





There are also equally false reports and claims about an unauthorised request for vital personal information of beneficiaries on web portals not known to the Presidency or any arm of the Federal Government.









Nigerians, especially beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries of the N-Power Volunteer Corps should ignore such reports emanating from fake sources and outlets and only relate with bonafide presidency and FG sources and web portals. For the avoidance of doubt, legitimate communication about the N-Power is done through selection@npower.gov.ng or the relevant Focal Persons appointed by each of the 36 States and the FCT.









Any information that does not emanate from this identified sources or directly from the Presidency should be simply and outrightly dismissed.







