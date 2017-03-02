Select Menu

FG APPOINTS NEW BOARD FOR NIGERIA SOVEREIGN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
Posted date: Thursday, March 23, 2017

President Buhari has appointed a new Board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). It has Mr. Olajide Zeitlin as Chairman.

The other members are:

Mr. Bello Maccido (North West),
Ms. Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu (North Central),
Mr. Urum Kalu Eke, MFR (South East),
Mrs. Halima Buba (North-East)
Mr. Asue Ighodalo (South-South). The Chairman represents South West.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had at its 74th session, on the 16th of last month adopted the nominees to the board as presented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun

The Board reconstitution restores the number of Board members to 9 Directors, 3 of whom are Executive Directors (EDs).

Commenting on the development, Mr. Uche Orji, the Managing Director and CEO, NSIA said “The Board reconstituted is indicative of Government’s commitment to strengthening governance at the NSIA.

“With the assemblage of this first class Board, the Authority is positioned for even greater performance as we intensify efforts to deliver on our mandate”.

