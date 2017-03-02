Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, March 08, 2017




Ukaha, who is 20 years old, needs N1.5 million for a face reconstruction surgery at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.


Ukaha revealed that her trouble with cancer of the face started when she was just 8 year-old having hit her head on the floor.


During a visit to our office, Ukaha revealed that she has had to live with her condition for 12 years devoid of friends, as nobody wants to associate with her.


The young lady is begging 2Baba to see her as his sister and help her live a normal life once again. In her words, “He is my brother because we are from the same state. I know that he can help me, and I am using this opportunity to beg him to come to my rescue. God will bless him.”


Nancy Ukaha can be reach via her brother Moses Ukaha’s phone number 08095006644. Individuals wishing to help Nancy Ukaha can also pay their widows mite to:


Account Name: Nancy Donald Ukaha
Account Number:
6238623858
Bank: Fidelity Bank Plc

