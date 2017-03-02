This is to inform all airline operators, passengers, airport users and the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to enable the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria carry out a major rehabilitation of the runway at the airport.









According to the Managing Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, the closure, which will take effect from the midnight of 7TH March, will be for a period of six weeks, after which the airport will be re-opened to operations again.’









He stated further that due to the temporary closure, Kaduna International Airport will serve as the alternate from 8th March, till the completion of the rehabilitation.





Normal operations will re-commence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the 19th April, 2017.









Noting that the Authority has put in place necessary facilities that will ensure the safety and security of all airport users and seamless facilitation at the Kaduna International Airport, he appealed to all stakeholders to bear with the Authority as we continue to upgrade our facilities in compliance with NCAA and ICAO Annexes, which bothers on security and safety at the airports.



