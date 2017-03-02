Former beauty queen and Chief Executive Officer of Rikaoto by ME, Maryam Elisha, escaped death on Sunday after her Mercedes Benz G-Class, popularly called G-Wagen, burst into flames with her behind the wheels.

Elisha was driving on the Eko Bridge in Lagos when she was alerted to the fire, according to a video of the incident, recorded by the ex-beauty queen.

Elisha confirmed the incident via phone, stressing that she tried to stop the car after being alerted but the brakes failed.









