ny approval with respect to establishing filling station has been taken over by the governor.



Adelusi said the governor took the step to check indiscriminate sitting of filling stations which is becoming rampant and it is dangerous to life and property.



He said some filling stations have been sited within residential areas and close to schools which the government cannot allow to continue.



This new order affects Ado metropoly in particular, warning that violator will be prosecuted.



The government stated that security of life and property is more important, stressing that no filling station will be allowed within unauthorised places again in the state.

All existing approvals and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O ) of any petrol station under construction or where construction work is yet to commence, have been revoked with immediate effect.This was stated in a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Idowu Adelusi in Ado Ekiti today.According to Adelusi, the Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has revoked all such approvals and C of O earlier granted by the Ministry of Lands, adding that the power to grant a