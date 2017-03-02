a statement by their chairman, Chief Oladapo Iwaloye, and secretary, Dr. Opeyemi Alege, noted that the new security chiefs are from Katsina State with President Muhammadu Buhari.



According to them, the replacement of the two men was preparatory ‎to the witchhunt of opposition figures in the state, including Governor Ayodele Fayose.



The statement read, “We members of the Ekiti Elders’ Unity Agenda view the recent redeployment of Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Abdullah Chaffe, an indigene of Katsina State as having a political undertone.



“We also note with consternation the redeployment of the Director of Department of State Service (DSS) – another indigene from Katsina State.



“Ekiti Unity Agenda believes the posting of the two men from President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state cannot be a mere coincidence considering the role of Governor Ayodele Fayose as a leading voice of the opposition in the country.



“We have every sense of belief to suspect that their postings are to actualise some sinister agenda and to gag officials of the state government and probably heat up the polity to prepare ground for an emergency rule.”



The elders queried why Ekiti was the only target of reposting of security chiefs in the entire country.



They stated that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura (another kinsman of president Buhari), should be held responsible for any political crisis in the state.



“Is it only Katsina indigenes that are in the police and DSS? The Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, had barely spent three months in the state, so why the rush in redeploying him when the state is enjoying peace and crime-free?



“We see this as the beginning of a new plan to destabilise the state and begin indiscriminate arrest of members of the opposition and have decided to come out to speak on behalf of other true sons and daughters of Ekiti.”



Source :Punch

Ekiti elders have raised the alarm over the swapping of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, with his counterpart in Kogi, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe.The elders also faulted the replacement of the state Director of Department of State Service, Mr. Andrew Iorkay, with Mr. Abdulfatah Mohammed.Speaking under aegis of Ekiti Elders’ Unity Agenda, the elders in