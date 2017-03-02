Executive Members of GPBN during their visit to DSS office in Lagos

The Directorate of State Security (DSS) has urged media practitioners, especially bloggers to see themselves as stakeholders in the Nigerian project.









This was made on Wednesday by the Lagos State Director of the Agency when a delegation of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria, led by its President Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) paid a courtesy visit to the State Headquarters of the Security Agency in Lagos.









Represented by her Deputy, Mr Ahmed Ade, the DSS asked the media to act as partners with Security Agencies in the country to rid Nigeria of criminals and undesirable elements as it is the norm in advanced countries.









The Agency which frowned at the level of crime being perpetrated by some unpatriotic Nigerians stated that rate of crime in Nigeria compared to what is obtainable in other advanced countries is not as high as being magnified by the media.









He enjoined media practitioners to see themselves first and foremost as Patriots, this according to him should reflect of its news delivery especially when reporting sensitive issues bordering on National interest.









The DSS promised that its doors are always wide open to all Nigerians at any given time to volunteer information that will lead to the prevention of crime in whatever form.









He commended the idea behind the formation of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria; urging Bloggers to always verify all information being published in order avoid unnecessary litigation.









On its part, the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria urged the Agency to open a more robust means of communication for Nigerians to report issues relating to crime without unnecessarily endangering their lives when such privileged information gets into the hands of same people being accused. He urged the Agency to build more confidence and trust in Nigerians so that they will be willing to volunteer information without endangering their lives









The GPBN according to its President, Chris Kehinde Nwandu was formed in order to streamline the practice of Blogging and Online Media Practices.









Its aims and objectives are to bring some level of Professionalism into the Profession bearing in mind inherent ethical behaviours.





The Association pledged to support the efforts of the DSS and other relevant Security Agencies towards achieving their core mandates and desired results.





It also seeks the support of the Security Agency in the area of unhindered access to information on the activities of the Agency as the law establishing the Agency permits.





Pictures:Bodex Media



