» » » DISGRACED BIG BROTHER NAIJA EVICTEE KEMEN APOLOGISES TO TBoss FOR IMMORAL ACT
Posted date: Thursday, March 09, 2017



My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen (@Kemen_Fitness) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.


I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa that i hurt from the circumstances surrounding my disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house recently. 


I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I over played my game which brought about my disqualification . 


As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.


I apologise to Tboss family, fans and friends for hurting their perception. I also use this medium to apologise to all women being the International Women’s Day, and the entire crew of Big Brother Nigeria, sponsors, including my fans and family.

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
