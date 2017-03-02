My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen (@Kemen_Fitness) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.
I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa that i hurt from the circumstances surrounding my disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house recently.
I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I over played my game which brought about my disqualification .
As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.
I apologise to Tboss family, fans and friends for hurting their perception. I also use this medium to apologise to all women being the International Women’s Day, and the entire crew of Big Brother Nigeria, sponsors, including my fans and family.
