My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen (@Kemen_Fitness) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.









I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa that i hurt from the circumstances surrounding my disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house recently.









I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I over played my game which brought about my disqualification .









As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.







