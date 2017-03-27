Senator Dino Melaye has disclosed that he is off to New York, United States of America to file a case of Cyber Stalling against Sahara Reporters and the Editor, Omoyele Sowore.This is coming barely 24 hours after Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Vice-Chancellor established that the Senator graduated from the institution, clearing him of certificate scandal.The embattled senator made the announcement on Tuesday via his twitter handle @dino_Melaye.He wrote, “My Cyber stalling case against Sahara Reporters and Sowore to be filed in a New York court on Friday. American Embassy to be copied.The fire brand Senator appeared on the floor of the red chamber yesterday decked in the ABU academic robe barely 24 hours after he was cleared of certificate forgery by the institution .Dino Melaye has also petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) against Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, alleging “cyberstalking”.According to the Cybercrimes Act, 2015, any person found guilty of cyberstalking is liable to pay a fine of not more than N7 million or imprisonment for a term of not more than three years or to both such fine and imprisonment.Sahara Reporters had run a series of reports in which it alleged that Melaye did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.But on Monday, Ibrahim Garba, vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, told the senate committee on ethics and privileges, which is investigating the allegation, that the lawmaker graduated from the institution.“From the records, distinguished senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye during the 3rd semester with a 3rd class degree,” he had said.But even after the testimony of the VC, Sowore insisted that the lawmaker did not graduate.“We knew and tweeted since last week that the VC rushed to the Geography Department to ask for records, and when he was told that the full records of the Department could not sustain a public claim that Melaye graduated, he cherry picked the 400 Level “3rd Semester” results,” Sowore had said.“In that results (record), Dino (formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye) and his former HOD David Okoro Ogbonna connived to get him graduated (discharged) after “clearing” carry overs courses he never wrote. Those were Mr. VC’s “available records” to make his declaration before the Nigerian Senate today.“However, the authentic records in our possession shows that Melaye couldn’t have graduated, he did not fulfill some core course requirements of which, for example, “Geog 307 (Long Field Trip)” handled by one Dr. Bello had to be met. I studied Geography and Planning at UNILAG, it was a compulsory course, and my colleagues and I did ours in Benue State.“Daniel Jonah Melaye never fulfilled this core requirement, and further, several other carryovers were directly fixed for him by Ogbonna and some unscrupulous lecturers.”Melaye had also filed a N5bn libel suit against Sahara Reporters and its publisher at a federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Abuja.In the petition dated 24 March, Melaye accused Sahara Reporters of libel.“Sometime this month (March 2017), the above listed individuals and organisations caused certain false and vexatious information to be sent by means of electronic communications, computer systems and network against my person that I did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria,” he alleged.