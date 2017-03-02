Customs agents have sealed a senator’s house in Kano where they also impounded 13 Toyota Hilux vans and a Land Cruiser Jeep suspected to have been smuggled into the country.





Officials of the Nigerian Customs’ Comptroller General Special Compliance Task Force carried out the operation yesterday.





The house is said to belong to Senator Barau Jibril, but the Senator could not be reached for comment yesterday. All calls put to his mobile phone by our reporter could not go through nor did he reply to text messages.





Leader of the special task force, Chief Superintendent of Custom, Bala Dole, confirmed the seizure to newsmen in Kano.





A source at Customs Headquarters in Kano said that no one had come forward to claim ownership of the vehicles.





“As I am speaking with you now, nobody has approached us to claim ownership of the vehicles. They are under our custody and the house where the cars were kept has been sealed by our men,” he said.





The source said the vehicles were smuggled into Nigeria through the Maigatari border in Jigawa state. He said officials of the task force trailed the vehicles from Maigatari to the senator’s house, impounded them and sealed the house.



