30 containers of rice imported from Thailand has been confiscated by the men of the Nigeria Customs.Report has it that the illegal rice was imported by Master Energy Ltd,a company that belongs to Abia State PDP candidate Uche Ogah who is currently in court to unseat Governor Okezie IkpeazuAccording to investigation,the rice which worth was put at millions of Naira was impounded because it was not genuinely imported.It was alleged that the importation papers were not in agreement with the contents of the container.It was learnt that attempt made by the importer through some highly influential Nigerians to get the containers cleared were rebuffed by the Comptroller of Customs Hameed Ali.Attempt by CKN news to confirm the seizure from Mr Ogah and his executives was not successful as at the time of going to press