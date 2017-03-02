The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) , Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has issued a grace period of one month for owners of all vehicles within the Country whose customs duty has not been paid, to do so.

The CGC in a statement through the Ag. Public Relations Officer Joseph Attah said all motor dealers and private owners of such vehicles are advised to visit the nearest Customs Zonal Office to pay the appropriate Customs Duty on them between Monday 13th March to Wednesday 12th April 2017.

“We therefore call on all persons in possession of such vehicles to take advantage of the grace period to pay appropriate duties on them, as there will be an aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles after the deadline. ”

“For the avoidance of doubt, all private car owners who are not sure of the authenticity of their vehicles customs documents can also approach the Zonal Offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the law.” the statement said.

Affected person were advised to visit the four zonal offices of the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Bauchi State this. effect payment.