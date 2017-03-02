Justice Lateefa Okunnu of an Ikeja High Court has sentenced an oil marketer, Rowaye Jubril, to 10 years imprisonment over a N963.7 million fuel subsidy fraud.

The conviction is coming barely two months after two oil marketers, Walter Wagbatsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Ndali and their company, Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, were convicted of N754 million subsidy fraud by the same court.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Okunnu convicted Jubril and his company, Brila Energy Limited, of a 13-count charge preferred against them by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The 13-count charge bordered on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretext, forgery and use of false documents.

The trial judge sentenced Jubril to 10 years imprisonment on Count One.

The convict was also sentenced to eight years each on Counts Two to 13.

She ordered that the sentences should run concurrently and commenced from the date of judgement.

Justice Okunnu ordered Jubril’s company to refund N963.7 million to the Federal Government as restitution.

The defendants were first arraigned by the EFCC on November 2012 before the court.

The EFCC said the defendants had obtained N963.7 million from the Federal Government under the Petroleum Support Fund between October 2010 and May 2012.

The anti-graft agency said the money was obtained for the purported importation of 13,500 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to the EFCC, the offences contravened Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006.

It said the offences contravened sections 467 and 468 of the Criminal Code Laws of Lagos State 2003



