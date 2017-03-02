Select Menu

» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...THURSDAY 30TH MARCH 2017
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, March 30, 2017 / comment : 0



·    Sagay to senators: you’ve no power to summon me
·    Tinubu lauds Ambode’s performance despite inheriting huge debt
·    All hail UNIZIK’s best
·    EFCC finds $86m Paris Club refund in NGF’s account
·    Tinubu thrilled by Ambode’s scorecard
·    UAE boosts OPEC production cut compliance
·    Coca-Cola brands’ burden of market leadership
·    Cleansing the Abia Poly stable
·    Nigeria, Norway to tap maritime potentials, says Peterside
·    FEC raises panel to reconcile Executive, National Assembly
·    Dogara to Presidency: do more to comply with National Assembly’s resolutions
·    Benue roads: There’s plot to disturb contractor, says Wike
·    Balarabe Musa tackles judge in court
·    JAMB dumps Computer-Based Test for ‘eight-key device’
·    Buhari nominates Ocheni, Hassan for confirmation as ministers

