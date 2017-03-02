The Imo State Governor, on Monday said that churches have misled the people.The Governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Public Utilities, Mr. Obinna Nshirim, made this remark while on radio programme, Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, in Owerri.Nshirim said that some people allegedly wished the President death. He called on the church leaders to accept their mistakes.According to him, “It is wickedness when religion support wishing your brother dead. It is idleness and also bitterness. Rather than accepting that you made a mistake so that you start to correct yourself.“You know that one lies leads to another. That is while it is cheaper to tell the truth and face the consequences initially.“You lost an election you should accept that you made a mistake but those who misled us especially the churches.“They told us APC is Muslim party. APC is Boko Haram. They would not watch us blame them. There is a mystic around church leaders.“They called our governor Alhaji in government House and called him Boko Haram.Speaking about President Mohammadu Buhari, he added, “If Buhari should succeed and God will help him to succeed in writing the wrongs, in changing the psyche of our people in bringing those desired change.“Then these people, their reputation will go down and down to the bottom. So the best thing that can happen today is anything bad happening to Buhari.“They will now come to tell you see God does not lie, we told you he took something that doe