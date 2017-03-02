The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has said that by the end of this year, at least, 250,000 millionaires will be created from farming business in Kebbi State.



The CBN Governor made the assertion in Argungu, Kebbi State during the commissioning of WATCOT rice mill, a private modern rice mill which has the capacity to generate 200,000 metric tones annually .



Emefiele said that the concerted effort by the federal, Kebbi state governments and the private sector has made Kebbi to become the largest producer of rice in Nigeria.



He said presently, about 88,000 millionaires have been created from the farming sector in the state.

“By the end of 2017, at least 250,000 millionaires will be created from farming alone. So far the state has 88,000 millionaires from farming. Kebbi is the largest rice producer in Nigeria and farming will continue to be cherished.’’



He assured farmers of continuous support from the federal, state governments and also expressed the intention of the federal government to buy up their farm produce.



He thanked the emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera for donating the land for the construction of WATCOT rice mill.



The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh , who was excited with the development, commended Governor Bagudu for what he described as ‘ leading green revolution to feed Nigeria with rice.’



He assured the private sector of good future in agriculture and commended farmers in the state for their zeal and commitment in farming.



“People of Kebbi are getting rid of poverty through agriculture,’’ Ogbeh said. Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended the participation of the private sector and CBN in agriculture which according to him will promote expansion of Nigeria’s economy.



