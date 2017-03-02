The presidency has written to Senate President Bukola Saraki, seeking the screening and confirmation of 27 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with Section 14 (3) of the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution.





Saraki at plenary on Thursday read the letter dated February 27, 2017, and signed by the then acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who forwarded the names while President Muhammadu Buhari was away on medical vacation in London.





It read in part: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 14(3)(a) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I write to request the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners.





“The curriculum vitae of the 27 nominees are forwarded herewith for information and consideration of the Senate.



“It is my hope that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner.”





Eight of the nominations are for re-appointments, while 19 are new appointments.





Those for reappointment are Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), Mike Igini (Delta), Hussaini Pai (FCT), Sadiq Musa (Kaduna), Jibrin Zarewa (Kano), Rufus Akeju (Lagos), Sam Olumekun (Ondo) and Kasim Geidam (Yobe).





Those for new appointments are Prof. Godswill Obioma (Abia), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), James Apam (Benue), Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Iloh Valentine (Enugu), Asmau Maikudi (Katsina), Mahmuda Isa (Kebbi), Prof. Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Prof. Mustapha Zubairu (Niger), Agboke Mutiu (Ogun), Abdul-Ganiyu Olayinka (Oyo) and Prof. Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto).





Others are Ahmad Mahmud (Zamfara), Nentewa Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Emeka Ononamadu (Imo), Obo Effanga (Cross River), Prof. Francis Ezeonu (Anambra) and Briyia Frankland (Bayelsa).