Posted date: Wednesday, March 29, 2017



President Muhammadu Buhari has  forwarded names of two new ministers for Senate confirmation.

The two nominees will fill the vacant ministerial positions for Gombe and Kogi states.  The fresh nominees, if confirmed will replace Amina Mohammed, former minister for environment, who is the current United Nations deputy secretary- general.

Amina Mohammed is from Gombe State, while the other appointee will replace James Ocholi from Kogi, who died in an accident.

The names of the two nominees was submitted to the Senate leadership last night, though their names were not obtained as at the time of going to press.

