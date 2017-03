The appointee has since being sworn in by the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Acting Grand kadi of shari'a court of Appeal.The appointment was sequel to the retirement of the former Grand kadi of the court.Hon. Kadi Ibrahim Rufa'i Iman, was born in Gusau Zamfara state. Who is expected to be confirm as full Grand Kadi in the next three months.