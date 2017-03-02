he Boko Haram terrorists group and willingly offer themselves to troops as a mark of repentance. Nevertheless, the repentant suspects are further being investigated.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations

While some unscrupulous elements in the society are conniving with remnants of Boko Haram terrorists to continue to commit atrocities, the reality is dawning on the terrorists in the northern part of Borno State.Two days ago, 9 key Boko Haram terrorists from Tambashe village, Dikwa Local Government Area, voluntarily surrendered to troops deployed along Dikwa-Gulumba Gana road.The suspects claimed to be tired of the situation under t