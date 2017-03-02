esident Barack Obama and several European leaders.



The high point of the video was the summary execution of three persons reportedly recruited by Nigeria’s Directorate of Military Intelligence to infiltrate the group. The persons were gruesomely executed at the end of the 7-minute video.



The group also displayed a bevy of high-grade military weapons including what appeared to be anti-aircraft missiles while bragging that it remains firmly within a territory in Nigeria that the Nigerian army could not recapture.



Source: Sahara Reporters

Nigerian Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram has released a new propaganda video. The video obtained by Saharareporters was released by the Abubakar Shekau faction of Boko Haram.The video which rendered in Hausa and Arabic was made with a series of footage showing Islamic priests, government officials and world leaders including a footage showing President Muhammad Buhari, Donald Trump, former US Pr