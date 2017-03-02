



Our attention has been drawn to a report by Guardian Newspapers of 17th March 2017, written by one Leo Sobechi, where it is claimed that Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria(MOBIN) is working with Prof Chukwuma Soludo against Mr Peter Obi in a project towards the 2017 Anambra Guber polls.









The story, titled 'Obiano Conscripts Soludo against Obi for Second Term ambition' is not only misleading, but a mischievous attempt to dent the image of MOBIN.









MOBIN wishes to dissociate itself from the claims of that report, as it has never met Prof Soludo or Mr Obiano, and has no alliance with the duo in any way whatsoever. MOBIN was formed by pro-Biafrans as its political alternative in the quest for Biafra's freedom from Nigeria.









The Movement is open to political alliances with pro-Biafran politicians and parties, but has not gone into any, save for the one it has with United Progressive Party(UPP).









As a matter of fact, MOBIN is working with all pro-Biafran groups, and is the brainchild of the Supreme Council of Elders and the Customary Government of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB). So it's not true that it's working against the IPOB as is claimed in that report by The Guardian.









The aim of MOBIN remains to politically take over the Biafran region in order to find the much needed political voice towards self determination for Biafrans.





Thanks you.





Rita Eberechukwu Anigbogu,