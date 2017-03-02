Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was, yesterday, involved in a car accident when a commercial car rammed into his convoy. Ortom, however, escaped unhurt! The governor was returning from Zaki Biam, where he had gone to carry out an assessment of the attack by gunmen on International Yam Market, when the accident occurred.







According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, the accident occurred about 4:30p.m. between Abakwa and Adi in Buruku council.





Akase said an oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Carina II, left its lane and hit the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, bus, which was on Governor Ortom’s convoy.



